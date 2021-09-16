I-80 crash closes westbound lanes in Luzerne County

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash on Interstate 80 westbound has both lanes closed.

According to 511PA, I-80 westbound is closed between Exit 274 and Exit 273 for a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Luzerne County 911 Communication Center, the call came in at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews are on the scene. Motorists were being detoured off the highway on the White Haven on-ramp. I-80 was also closed off at the Route 534 westbound on-ramp. Drivers were getting off there too.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

