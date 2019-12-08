Hunter killed after explosion in stand

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hunter from Florida was killed Saturday afternoon in Wayne County after an explosion in the stand he was using.

Gregory Scheer, 81, of Chiefland, Florida was hunting in a stand on the ground in a wooded area off Bridge Street in Texas Township. According to state police, his portable propane-powered heater possibly malfunctioned or was improperly connected, which caused the attached propane bottle to explode.

Two additional propane bottles that were nearby exploded as well after the initial explosion and fire. Scheer was found by his friend, who owned the property the victim was hunting on at the time of the explosion.

The official cause of death is pending an investigation.