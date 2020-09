KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hunlock Creek man is charged after police say he was having conversations with who he believed was a teenage girl.

Gary Ceppa faces charges of aggravated indecent assault, among others after police say he had sexually explicit conversations with who he believed was a 15-year-old girl in July and August of this year.

Ceppa was taken into custody in September and lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to post $200,000 bail.