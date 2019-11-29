Hunger on the College Campus

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As college students stress over end-of-the-semester exams, some are also facing an even more pressing worry: having enough to eat. A recent study reveals rates of hunger and food insecurity among higher education students are higher than those of the rest of the nation, pushing schools- and volunteers- to act. Sarah Dallof has the story.

Lauren Farmer is grocery shopping for the week. Not at a store but on her college campus.

“I get most of my produce and like, eggs, fruits vegetables, and bread,” said Farmer.

A junior at UNC Charlotte, she also works part-time. But it’s not enough.

“A lot of us all the money we have goes towards our education,” said Farmer.

Last academic year, the student- volunteer-run food pantry served around 500 of their classmates. Numbers, organizers say, are up this year.

“We have volunteers here who right before they leave, they sign in as a client, they pick up a bag and they go and shop,” said Kim Buch, Professor of Psychology, UNCC.

A nationwide survey of college students this year found 45 percent reported being food insecure, meaning limited or uncertain access to food- in the past month.

At four-year institutions, more than a third reported eating smaller meals, or skipping them altogether, because they didn’t have enough money. Eight percent went an entire day without eating.

Chicago’s Wilbur Wright College is another school responding to the growing need with a campus food pantry. The College and University Food Bank Alliance lists hundreds of locations in a searchable database, including at UNC Charlotte.

“The only thing college students should be stressed about is their exams and getting homework done on time. Not really if they’re going to be eating tonight,” said Nikki Layden, Graduate Assistant, UNCC Student Pantry



Working to fill pantry shelves and student’s stomachs and put the focus back on school. To search for a food bank at a college campus near you visit the College and University Food Bank Alliance at https://cufba.org.