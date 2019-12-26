Hundreds expected to hit the slopes after Christmas

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Christmas holiday is a time for families to be together whether that means staying at home or being outside.

Many people are cashing in on their Christmas gifts at Montage Mountain. Between gift cards, new ski or snowboard equipment, or just a trip.

“It was my son’s first time out and I haven’t been skiing in 25 years so this has been an idea that we have had for a long time and so we had an opportunity so we took it,” Jeff Inns of Elysburg said.

The Inns family from Elysburg are getting off on the right foot as they take the slopes head-on as one.

“The kids are home. We have one home from Oregon, all the way from Oregon, so that’s great and just sort of getting out here and relaxing and having a good time,” Greg Inns said.

“People are excited to get out. They just had their big meals together with their families and they are looking to take up some of their holiday time and enjoy it on the slopes,” director of marketing for Montage Mountain, Jeff Slivinski, said.

Slivinski says the day after Christmas is the unofficial kick-off to the ski and snowboard season with around 1,500 people at Montage Thursday.

“Temperatures actually started to drop around this point so, not today, but yeah, people are looking to get out side,” Slivinski said. “You could drop a layer, get out there. The snow is softer and you can really turn easily on it.”

Those out enjoying the nice elements agree.

“It’s warmer than average so, it’s not really cold out here, but the skiing is good and we’re having a good time,” Greg Inns said.

“It’s not really mushy. We’re able to get some speed coming down the hill, but we’re able to stop, so it works pretty good,” Jeff Inns said.

Those at Montage Mountain say it’s best to ski or snowboard mid-morning when we are experiencing above-average temperatures. It allows the snow to soften. Plus, guests can find untouched slopes.