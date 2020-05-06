Hundreds come out to Hometown Farmers Market

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular community farmers market is drawing its biggest crowds in weeks.

Hundreds of customers turned out today to Hometown Farmers Market. For the previous six weeks during the pandemic, crowds were greatly diminished and only outdoor produce and flower vendors participated.

The market owner decided to open up two of her buildings on the premises to allow other life-sustaining businesses to sell their merchandise.

Reporter Mark Hiller checks in with vendors and customers tonight on Eyewitness News.