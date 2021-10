WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trick-or-Treaters headed to downtown Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon to collect some candy.

Hundreds of families showed up in costume to the event in Public Square.

It was a partnership between the city, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Association and the Diamond City Partnership and lasted until 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.