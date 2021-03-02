Humane Society seeking answers after dead dog found in trash bag

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Luzerne County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals want answers after a dead dog was found in a trash bag on the side of the road.

“To leave her alongside the bank in a garbage bag, wrapped in a sheet, it’s just not fair to her. I’m just looking for hopefully somebody to come forward, recognize this dog, and bring it to my attention and then I can move forward,” said Vickie VanGorder, SPCA Humane Society Police Officer.

VanGorder received a call Saturday about the gruesome discovery on Spencer Lane in Hanover Township.

VanGorder says the dog has black and brown fur with white spots on top, weighs roughly 35 pounds and is in the 6-8 year age range. It was wearing a pink and green striped collar with a white and blue leash.

“Brand new collar, brand new leash, ears cropped, docked tail, female, pit bull mix,” said VanGorder.

The dog’s cause of death is unknown at this time. While officials can’t rule out foul play, VanGorder says pet owners have options if they need help.

“There are avenues out there, even if the people cannot bury their animals, whether they rent or the ground is frozen due to the weather. We will work with individuals, really we will,” said VanGorder.

A vet is scheduled to examine the dog on Wednesday and determine the cause of death.

“Let’s get answers for the dog. Let’s get justice for the dog,” said VanGorder.

Anyone with information on this dog or its owners can contact VanGorder at (570) 825-4111 ext. 112.