Human vaccine trials underway

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pfizer has begun testing a possible coronavirus vaccine on people in the U.S.

The first stage of the trial will involve up to 360 adults. This is the third vaccine to be tested in the U.S. and it contains genetic material called messenger RNA which tells cells what to build, in this case, an antigen that may activate an immune response for the virus.

So far participating sites include NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Human trials of the experimental vaccine began in Germany late last month.