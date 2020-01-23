Human trafficking legislation moving through state legislature

(WBRE/WYOU) — A package of bills dealing with human trafficking is moving through the state legislature.

The House passed eight bills Wednesday, which would do things like make the trafficking of infants a first-degree felony. It also prohibits past sexual victimization to be used as evidence against a victim.

Most of those bills now go to the Senate. Recent studies rank Pennsylvania among the top 10 in human trafficking cases. More than a thousand cases were reported from 2007 to 2018 and 3,000 victims identified.

“Human trafficking is one of those things that truly we find hard to believe. But the fact is, whether we want to think about it or not, it is happening right here in Pennsylvania,” House Majority Leader Representative Bryan Cutler said.

The House also passed a bill that increases penalties for human trafficking. That already passed the Senate and now goes to the governor’s desk.