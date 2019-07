(WBRE/WYOU) — Human remains found in the Susquehanna River in 2011 have been positively identified.

DNA test results show the remains are those of Joseph Kostak of Larksville. He was 40 years old when he disappeared in May 2011.

Investigators found what proved to be a DNA match when Kostak’s mother and son provided DNA samples last year when the Luzerne County DA’s Office and state police hosted a Missing Person’s Day at Wilkes University.

There is no word on how Kostak died.