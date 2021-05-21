Human remains found in Wayne County possibly decades old

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say human remains found earlier this week in Damascus Township may have been there for close to 20 years.

The remains were examined by a forensic anthropologist who says they belong to a middle-aged white female. At this point officials say they suspect foul play.

Meanwhile, police say the scene was worked over the last two days by state police K-9s and scientists. Complete forensic testing will be completed at multiple laboratories across the country.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale at (570) 253-7126.