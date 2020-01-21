Human Remains Found in Pittston Township

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a death after human remains were found in a wooded area in Pittston Township.

According to the Luzerne County Coroner, Pittston Township Police, the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, and the State Police Forensics Unit were dispatched to the area adjacent to North Township Boulevard and Rachael Drive around 2 p.m. Monday.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken says the human remains were deteriorated and appear to have been at the location for an extended period of time.

The remains have not yet been identified.