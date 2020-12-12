Human remains found along the Susquehanna River

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Around 10:30 Saturday morning, state police were tipped off to human remains in the woods along the Susquehanna River in Newport Township.

Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming Patrol and Criminal Investigation Unit processed the scene, but have not identified the remains.

But this is raising suspicions it could be Richard Walski, the man wanted for the murder of his wife, Paticia.

Her body was found on August 13 in the couple’s home in Larksville.

An autopsy showed she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Eyewitness News went to a gas station near where the remains were found.

He says he didn’t see any activity today, but he’s surprised to hear about it.

“A little uneasy that this could be happening so close to schools and families around this time of the year,” said David Spencer, Sweet Valley Resident.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming at 570-697-2000.