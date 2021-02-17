Hughestown Hose Company prepares for Lent fundraiser

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Hughestown Hose Company was busy preparing homemade soups and pizzas for Lent on Wednesday.

This is the first fundraiser held for 2021, and anyone can pick up New England Clam Chowder and Manhattan Clam Chowder for $10 a quart, along with trays of unbaked pizza for $10.

Kimberly Aruscavage, Head of Fundraising, says the demand has grown each year and they are hoping for a really good turnout over the coming weeks.

Food will be available every Friday during Lent and up until their annual fish fry on April 2nd.

The station is located at 30 Center St, Hughestown, PA 18640.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.