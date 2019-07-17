Huggies featuring dads with babies in new ad

(WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time, Huggies is featuring dads front and center with babies in ads and packaging.

There are seven different box designs in the new premium diaper line. Three with men and babies and four with women and babies.

The new diapers tout plant-based ingredients, leak protection, and ultimate softness. You’ll also notice something else different about these boxes —they’re black. Huggies says it’s to make the diapers feel like a premium product.

The diapers started rolling out to stores this month.