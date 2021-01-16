Huge lottery jackpots spark ticket sales

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The lottery is the talk of the town with big jackpots up for grabs.

Saturday night’s Powerball game has an estimated jackpot of $640-million after no one hit the grand prize in the twice-a-week game since last September.

That’s also the last time someone won the Mega Millions Grand Prize Jackpot. It grew to more than $850-million after no one hit it big Friday night.

Lottery vendors say they are seeing heavy ticket sales.

“Oh yes, everybody wants to win the big one. They couldn’t believe nobody won last night. All day, everybody has been Powerball, Powerball, Powerball,” said Carol Shuleski, Manager, Anthracite Newsstand.

Powerball is played Saturday's and Wednesday's. The Mega Millions drawings are Tuesday's and Friday's.