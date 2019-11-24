Hudson Model Railroad Club Holds First Open House of Season

(WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday season tradition nearly four decades in the making is underway near Wilkes-Barre.

The Hudson Model Railroad Club held its first open house of the season Saturday in Plains Township. The club is showcasing their work this year of a 2,000-square foot train yard. It resembles all that northeast Pennsylvania has to offer from its coal mines and operations, bridges and small towns, right down to the smallest details.

“It’s a hobby and I feel like it keeps me sane, while going insane with it because obviously there’s a lot of detail. We become rather OCD with some stuff. If you come and visit us, you’ll definitely see the OCD with the detail That’s what we’re known for,” club president Tyler Brzozowski said.

Hudson Model Railroad Club will feature 15 more open houses free of charge this holiday season.