Hub designed for autistic people opens in Hazleton

(WBRE/WYOU)— Families in the Hazleton area will now have an easier time finding support for their autistic loved ones.

The Autism Collaborative Centers of Excellence Hub opened Thursday at the Children’s Service Center on North Laurel Street in Hazleton. The ACCE Hub will provide a full array of services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

Their funding comes from the All-One Foundation and numerous health care, educational, and philanthropic entities. The hub is looking to network and collaborate with more agencies throughout the Hazleton area.