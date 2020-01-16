How Your Blood Donation Can Help

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The American Red Cross is asking for the public to help solve a nationwide blood shortage.

By rolling up your sleeve and donating blood you can help save a life.

Meet 62-year-old Jannet Goldsworthy. Her husband is Bill Goldsworthy, Executive Director of American Red Cross of Northeast PA

She experienced tightness in her chest on December 19 and ended up having a catheterization done that day.

The procedure exposed a weakness in her heart that led to what’s called an aortic dissection.

She underwent immediate open-heart surgery to repair the damage and needed a dozen units of blood products.

The need for blood donors really hit home for Bill Goldsworthy whose job is to encourage others to give the gift of life.

Eyewitness News and The American Red Cross are teaming up for the “Blood Saves Lives Telethon”.

We urge you to donate blood because your donation can save lives!