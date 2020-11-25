How to Zoom: Host a virtual Thanksgiving with ease

Many families across Pennsylvania are choosing a virtual Thanksgiving to abide by CDC's coronavirus guidelines. But not everyone may be Zoom savvy.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coronavirus has put an end to a lot of activities we all enjoy. But some families aren’t going to let it get in the way of their Thanksgiving.

Turkey, stuffing and family — but make it virtual. Families across northeastern and central Pennsylvania are taking the holiday to their computer screens this year.

People like Trisha Tyson, who grew up in Wilkes-Barre.

“I have elderly grandparents and we usually go to their house for the holidays. But this year is going to be different with them needing to keep space between everybody,” Tyson said.

Tyson lives in Texas, and if it wasn’t for COVID-19, she’d be on a plane to her hometown.

“It was really hard because, you know, you want to be with your whole family during the holidays,” Tyson said.

She isn’t the only one. Jamie Reppert lives in Nescopeck. She will also be spending Turkey Day with her family through a laptop screen.

“I’m not about to, for purely selfish reasons, go out and celebrate in large groups and say that my celebrations are more important than someone else’s life or livelihood,” Reppert said.

We created a step-by-step tutorial on how you can set up your Zoom for Thanksgiving.

The first thing you’re going to do is head over to schedule. Then you can name the meeting, we named ours ‘Thanksgiving’. From here you can either keep the passcode, change it or remove it. Lastly you can choose your time and date. It might be easier to go ahead and schedule it ahead of time.

“They’ll call me and it’s kind of like I’m in the room. They’re just moving around doing their thing and I’m just kind of watching them,” Tyson said.

Tyson says it’s her way of letting her family know that she’s there for them, even if it isn’t in person.

Zoom is also lifting its 40-minute limit for all meetings on Thanksgiving Day, for a longer meeting with your loved ones.

Click here to go to the Zoom website and set up your Thanksgiving call.