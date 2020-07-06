How some people beat the heat in a heatwave

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Temperatures are in the 90s and a lot of people are looking for relief.

Eyewitness News found that for those who couldn’t bear the heat, they set out to beat the heat. But there are some simple things people need to keep in mind all summer long.

“Today we came out to Frances Slocum, decided to take some kayaks out and just enjoy the beautiful day,” said Kristin Osipower of Dallas.







It was more than 90 degrees Monday afternoon at Frances Slocum State Park. Many families decided to embrace the heat by splashing around in the water.

“In this pool we plan on being here til they close at 6, 7 just hanging out,” said China, a Florida resident.

The Osipower family set their eyes on bigger fish out on Frances Slocum Lake.

“We have tons of water in the car, treating the kids to cold treats, so yup taking it easy,” said Kristin Osipower.

In the shade its a little cooler—but not by much

“I’d say about 87, it’s got a little breeze though too,” said Robert Grycemfer of Hanover Township. “I just stay out of the heat, I go up here every day and find a shady tree and that’s all.”

But for cars sitting out in the heat, temperatures can soar in a matter of minutes.

“A day like today about 15 minutes, it can go really from like the mid 80’s or 90s, 115, 120 degrees in 15 or 20 minutes,” said Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney.

Chief Delaney says a car parked outside on a hot summer’s day can turn into a scorching oven. Children who are left unattended in parked cars are at greatest risk for heat stroke, and possibly death.

“That could definitely put somebody into heat stroke that quick with that amount of heat especially a family pet,” said Chief Delaney.

Delaney says never leave your pet in a parked car. They can suffer from heat-related illness too. And leaving the window cracked doesn’t slow down the heating process.

“You simply shouldn’t keep children and pets in a car for any length of time in this kind of weather,” said Delaney.

The best advice is not to leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.