How Luzerne County is being impacted by snow

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the snowfall continued to fall across our region, state and local authorities urged people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.









Vehicles were having a tough time making it up the mountain that leads into the Conyngham Valley. A tractor trailer also got stuck trying to get into the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. The bottom line… the roads were treacherous.

Snow had been falling steadily all day Wednesday in this part of Luzerne County. We saw traffic moving very slowly in this area. PennDOT trucks had been working this area all night on Wednesday trying to stay ahead of the storm.

People in this area had been doing their best to deal with the snow. A number of people got off the highways to safety at the Hampton Inn located just off Route 93 and I-81. Jeff Milton from Lexington, Kentucky works at a business near Hazleton.

“I don’t have far to go. I have a four-wheel drive pickup. I won’t have a problem getting back and forth. I’m sure a lot of people will,” said Milton.

The snow was expected to continue throughout the night on Wednesday.