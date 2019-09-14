How Do You Like Them Apples?

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — If you hit your local farmer’s market or stand you’ll probably be seeing a lot of red and green for the next few weeks.

Apples are in peak season, so that means lots of pies, cider, and sauce can be made. Photojournalist Tom Gregory stopped by Gould’s Produce and Farm Market in Chestnuthill Township to take a tour through their orchard.

“Apples, apples, apples! Lots of apples!” said Jamie Gould, our guide at Gould’s Produce. “We’re just really getting into it now with picking multiple varieties. Seven or eight different kinds coming in right now and that number will increase over the next couple of weeks” Gould explained.

He adds, “These are Macoons! It’s a soft apple so it’s good for eating. We have like 30 varieties planted in this orchard.” “It’s a good crop!” Gould tells us. “Last year’s crop was not so great! This year’s crop, the trees hang full and look nice and healthy.”

He notes “We make a lot of apple cider with ours. We sell a lot of that through our market. A bushel of apples we figured it out you get about four gallons of cider.”

“Oh, sunflowers and cider…They have the best!” Eyewitness News caught up with Carole Hamblin of Saylorsburg who stop by for a taste of fall.

“Well, first of all, it reminds me of fall and I’m kind of liking fall after the summer we had. It just tastes good and if you just put in some of the spices and make it hot it’s especially good tasting,” said Hamblin. “Hey, I live in the Poconos! I have to drink apple cider and eat apples and make apple pie and some of that sort of thing.”

“You’re overlapping summer and fall and it’s a lot but its good. Soon it will be winter and you have a lot of downtime,” said Gould as he got back to picking apples.

Gould says the nice thing about apples is that they stay fresh in the fridge for quite a while. If the weather is decent the picking season can stretch into early November.