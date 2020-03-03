How coronavirus differs from other illnesses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coronavirus concerns exist in what’s been a very active season for the flu and other viral infections.

So how can you tell one from the other? Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller got some answers to help clarify and calm some fears.

Just the word coronavirus these days can trigger fears. The reality is you probably had it before and didn’t even know it. It’s to blame for about 30 percent of common colds.

But this particular strain from China is new which is why it’s called novel coronavirus.

Geisinger Family Physician Richard Martin, MD said, “It mutated or it was hosted in animals that somehow transmitted to humans.”

Think of it the way swine flu from years ago spread from pigs to people.

While there may be much we don’t know about COVID-19, we do know the vast majority of people who get it, get better.

Dr. Martin said, “About 80 percent of people who have been infected have had a mild, flu-like illness and have recovered nicely.”

So how does COVID-19 differ from the flu? Unlike the flu which is known for its body aches, novel coronavirus feels more like a mild version of the flu. Symptoms include a fever, cough and runny nose — and even diarrhea.

As we’ve seen in Washington state, novel coronavirus is far deadlier among the elderly and people with significant, pre-existing health conditions. And while the flu has claimed the lives of 125 children in the U.S. this season that’s not the case with novel coronavirus.

“It does seem to spare children,” said Dr. Martin.

Before jumping to a conclusion about COVID-19, Dr. Martin urges you to apply some common sense if you feel sick.

“Common things occur commonly. The risk of other viruses that cause the common cold as well as influenza are higher than contracting coronavirus,” he said.

Dr. Martin said if you have a fever that’s worsening or experiencing breathing difficulties you should seek medical help immediately.

But he urges everyone else to avoid inundating hospital systems where you may be around very sick people who need immediate care and can make you really sick.