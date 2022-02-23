Housing markets in Pennsylvania is a challenging battle for buyers

MOSCOW, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the last year, the housing market has been volatile amidst the pandemic. So what effect is it having in our area?

Buying or selling a home can sometimes be a headache. The last year has brought rising interest rates and higher priced homes. One problem locally that realtors are having is inventory.

“Normally you would have 50 to 60 houses on our MLS. The last couple of days it’s been between 20 to 30,” Cobblestone Real Estate Sales Associate Christina Dubranski said.

And realtors believe the pandemic has played a big role in the market.

“The pandemic changed how people are working. A lot of people can work from home, so it doesn’t matter where you’re living. You can live anywhere. You can move out of the big city if that’s what you choose,” Dubranski said.

As some of these people move to the more rural areas of NEPA, people in our area putting their homes up for sale have the advantage.





“So it’s a seller’s market because you can get the most that you could probably ever get for your home,” Christian Saunders Real Estate Realtor Nick Browning said.

While some may say it’s only a seller’s market due to interest rates, it’s also a buyer’s market for others.

“I know that interest rates are rising, but historically speaking it’s very affordable in this area,” Browning said.

Whether buying or selling, experts emphasize that the process can be stressful, but only if you let it.

“Be patient. Nobody wants to get into a bidding war. You don’t want to be over-paying for something. You want to make sure that your home is holding its value,” Dubranski said.

Tthe rental market is also quite tough due to inventory. There’s not enough available housing and that’s driven up prices across the board.