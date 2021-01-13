House votes to impeach President Trump a second time after Capitol unrest

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Congressional members voted on Wednesday to introduce the article of impeachment and then held a debate. This comes one week after the chaos at the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers from our area were divided in voting to impeach President Trump.

House Democrats charged President Trump on one article of impeachment after the violence at the Capitol one week ago. He made history as the first president to be impeached twice.

The Democratic-led House introduced one article of impeachment of “Incitement of Insurrection.”

“The president’s words incited that violent attack on the Capitol. It turned loose those people who were clearly hunting Mike Pence, probably Nancy Pelosi and many other members of Congress,” Congressman Matt Cartwright said.

Cartwright says he urged Pence along with other members of Congress Tuesday night to invoke the 25th Amendment. Pence declined, leading to the introduction and vote to impeach.

“I will be joining with Democrats and Republicans in voting yes on House Resolution 24,” Cartwright said.

In a statement ahead of the vote, Republican Congressman Fred Keller says,

“Impeachment will further inflame tensions in our country and sow even greater divisions among a nation that needs desperately to heal. I do not agree with that direction.” Congressman Fred Keller

Keller is among the majority of his party who voted not to impeach the president less than one week from President-Elect Joe Biden taking the Oath of Office.