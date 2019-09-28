House passes Safe Banking Act

It allows federally regulated banks to work with marijuana business legal at the state level.

(WBRE/WYOU) — The growing marijuana industry could soon get access to something it’s long wanted — the banking system.

Right now, federal law prohibits banks and credit unions from doing business with legal growing operations. But the House recently passed the Safe Banking Act, which allows federally regulated banks to work with marijuana business legal at the state level.

33 states allow some form of legal marijuana use. Some experts think the industry could be worth as much as $50 billion a year in less than a decade, making it a major part of the economy.

“We need the banking system to be able to operate in the world that exists, not some theoretical world that we all think should exist,” Representative Steve Stivers – (R)- OH, said.

“So that they can have payroll accounts, and credit cards and checking accounts which today they don’t have,” Representative Ed Perlmutter (D) – Colorado said.

The bill passed the House with wide bipartisan support. Now it’s up to the Senate to pass it onto the president.