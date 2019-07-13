House passes 9/11 victims’ compensation bill

(WBRE/WYOU) –The House voted Friday to pass a bill to fund the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund through the year 2090.

The bill was renamed last week as the Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell is promising quick action on the bill to get it to the president’s desk.

The House of Representatives voted Friday to permanently fund 9/11 Victim Compensation through the year 2090.

“You never forget. 9/11 is just one of those moments that is engrained,” New York Congressman Tom Reed said.

Reed says the bill had strong support from both parties and New York Democrat Joe Morelle says the victims are not limited to New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.

“Of the 435 congressional districts. 433 have people and families who could benefit from this fund,” Morelle said.

The bill passed the House 402-12 thanks in large part to lobbying efforts by first responders now suffering the effects of the toxic environment at Ground Zero, Shanksville, and the Pentagon and the high profile testimony of comedian John Stewart.

Stewart shamed lawmakers at a hearing, and one of the first responder victims, Luis Alvarez, died shortly after urging lawmakers to pass the bill.

“It was certainly a shame to see it come to this where we had to push this vote but thankfully common sense prevailed,” New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi said.

Brindisi says he wants the Senate to act quickly, as 9/11 victims’ payments have been cut because the fund was running out of money.

Pennsylvania Republican Senator Patrick Toomey says Brindisi and the victims should not worry. He says the Senate will act quickly on the measure.

“We want to make sure that those first responders are taken care of,” Toomey said.