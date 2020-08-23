House of Representatives passes emergency funding bill

POTTSVILLE SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A call to provide more support for the postal service swept the nation. And on Saturday the House of Representatives approved a bill that would do just that.

“We trust the post office. It’s part of the american fabric. And so it’s really a no brainer to come together, Democrats and Republicans to support and shore up the American post office,” said Rep. Matt Cartwright – (D) 8th District.

The bill would provide 25 billion dollars in emergency funding and stop service cuts from happening. The Democrat-controlled house proposed the bill after essential post office equipment was removed and Postmaster General Louis Dejoy said he would make major budget cuts.

The vote was 257 to 150 in favor. Only 26 Republicans joined Democrats in passing the bill.

GOP Congressman Fred Keller wasn’t one of them.

“The post office needs to have reforms to make sustainable for long term, protect the employees that work there and also guarantee reliable service for generations to come and this bill doesn’t do any of that,” said Rep. Fred Keller, (R) 12th District.

Keller argues that the USPS has enough funding, saying that 10 billion dollars from the cares act was designated to the postal service and the agency hasn’t used that funding.

Meanwhile, Cartwright says Dejoy needs to explain why postal service equipment was removed and why he called for budget cuts that would eliminate overtime. Dejoy will get that chance on Monday when he is scheduled to testify at a house oversight committee hearing.