WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS — The first step has been taken in Harrisburg in what could end with removing an embattled Schuylkill County Commissioner from office.

A 25-member House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Friday to investigate the conduct of George Halcovage and determine whether to impeach him. Halcovage has been under scrutiny since last year.

He’s accused of violating sexual harassment and discrimination policies. Four female Schuylkill County employees are suing Halcovage.