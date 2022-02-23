House fire destroys more than a century’s worth of family memories

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County family is saddened after years of memories go up in flames.

Wednesday’s house fire is an extra heartbreak for this family that lost their grandmother who lived in the home just weeks ago. Smoke poured from the vacant home on Beaver Brook Road in Hazle Township.



As emergency crews from across the region were called to the scene, former McAdoo firefighter Jacob Cropper knew the location sounded familiar.

“My heart just started racing. I called my sister as soon as I saw the page on my phone, and I was like, ‘what’s Grandma’s address? She said, it’s 225 Beaver Brook Road’, and sure enough, it was her house,” Cropper said.

While his grandmother Joan Bonner passed away last month, Cropper says his family has lived in this home for more than a century. His heart sank when he witnessed what’s become of the place where he spent most of his childhood.

“We grew up here. We had all of our Easters, all of our Christmases, Thanksgivings, every holiday was celebrated at Grandma’s house, you know,” Cropper said.

The chief tells Eyewitness News the fierce fire was fueled by some difficult factors.

“Unfortunately, it started running the walls because of the balloon frame construction of the house, that took about two and a half hours just for the overhaul to try to get it under control,” Hazle Township Fire & Rescue Company 141 Chief Scott Kostician said.

Once the fire was put out, the home was deemed a total loss. Many of its contents were destroyed, including many special mementos.

“We have this infamous Uno deck that has been around for years. We used to have these big old cardboard blocks that are definitely burned now, that we used to play with, stack with. And my sister and my cousin, they’re older than me, but they had this ball that they would throw up and down the steps until Grandma started yelling. I’m sure it’s all gone now, but it’s the memories that we keep with us that really matter the most,” Cropper said.

Nobody was injured in this smoky fire. A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.