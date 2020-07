LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Lehman Township home.

Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News they arrived to find heavy smoke billowing out of the back window. Firefighters were able to knock the flames down.

The Shavertown Fire Chief says it looks like it was started by a sauna in the home, which was plugged in at the time. No injuries were reported.