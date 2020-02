EAST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Schuylkill County leaves a home in ruins.

The fire began Saturday afternoon in East Brunswick Township along the 300 block of Mountain Road. The house was engulfed in flames by the time crews got there.

Firefighters spent more than four hours on the scene. The house is destroyed but no one was hurt in the fire.