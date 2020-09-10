House Bill 2787 on school sports decisions a hot button issue

(WBRE/WYOU) — A hot button issue in Harrisburg Wednesday is House Bill 2787. It would give schools the ability to decide how many fans attend games.

The bill passed the House last week, and passed the Senate Wednesday 39 to 11. It now moves to the governor’s desk, who says he plans to veto the bill.

Governor Wolf cites risks of potentially bringing thousands of people together to watch high school games. Some say it’s a decision that could cause a great emotional toll on parents.

“Once those kids graduate and they’re off to college, you’re not going to get that opportunity again. It’s something we hold very dear as parents to see our kids excel,” Senator Mario Scavello (R) Monroe, Northampton Counties, said.

If the House and Senate want to overturn a veto, it would take a two-thirds majority. Some supporters of the bill also argue that there are plenty of stadiums that can fit thousands of people, leaving plenty of room for social distancing.