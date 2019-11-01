House approves impeachment resolution

(WBRE/WYOU) — The House of Representatives has approved a resolution to formalize its procedures for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Thursday’s vote was 232 to 196 and sets out how lawmakers will move the inquiry into its next phase. The resolution only details the process of the inquiry which will include public hearings, likely beginning before Thanksgiving.

At issue is a whistle-blower complaint alleging that President Trump tried to pressure Ukraine into investigating former vice president Joe Biden.

President Trump denies any wrongdoing in that controversial call with Ukraine’s leader, which is at the center of the inquiry.