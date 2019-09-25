House and Senate support probation reform

(WBRE/WYOU) — There was a rare example of bi-partisanship at the state capitol Tuesday morning as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle rallied for probation reform.

They’re pushing a pair of bills in the House and Senate that would change the state’s probation system. Those bills would put a cap on probation sentences, ban consecutive probation sentences and ban the extension of probation when a person is unable to pay their fines or fees. Among the supporters was CNN political commentator Van Jones.

“This is one of those issues where, if you’re looking for hope, look to criminal justice. If you’re looking for any kind of hope or signs for possible unity in America, surprisingly it’s criminal justice. Obama cared about the issue. Trump cares about the issue. People come together on this one issue,” Jones said.

Both the House and Senate bill remain in their respective committees.