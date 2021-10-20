Hours-long Pocono standoff ends with woman shot and killed by police

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another in custody after an hours-long standoff ends with a police shooting.

An investigation is underway following a police pursuit-turned-deadly shooting in Pocono Township.

“The situation began before midnight Tuesday night. Stand-off occurred, and unfortunately a 53-year-old female, I’m sorry a 54-year-old female from mount Pocono has passed away,“ explained Thomas Yanac, the Monroe County Coroner.

State police says a male and a Mount Pocono woman led police on a chase on Route 611 and when stopped, they refused to leave their vehicle.

Troopers say the man later exited the vehicle and handed a firearm to the woman before he was taken into custody.

That’s when state police say the 54-year-old pointed the gun and shot at officials. Troopers returned fire, striking her.

“It’s just unfortunate because right now I can’t get into work. We have guests coming in, checking in, and things like that, and they can’t come in. So it’s just terrible,” said Solomon McEaddy, from East Stroudsburg who works at Scotrun RV Resorts.

Jay Patel, who works at the Tobacco and More Outlet, says he didn’t know what was happening and worried it may effect business.

“I figured that I would probably lose a couple of my customers, especially since the roads are closed, so I mean I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but I could imagine it’s going to take a while and I could see some of my earlier customers coming in before work, not coming in at all,” stated Patel.

PennDOT crews have reopened 611 near Scotrun Avenue and Shine Hill Road after nearly 14 hours since the incident.

State police have not yet identified the male involved. The coroner tells Eyewitness News an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating the deadly incident.