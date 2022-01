PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — During these frigid temperatures, some businesses are sweating. But in a good way!

How hot does it get inside a yoga studio? Does the cold help their business at all?





The bitter cold breaks Wednesday, after the coldest daytime high of the season today.

Reporter Thomas Battle talks to a local hot yoga studio and a pizza business about how the cold has little effect on them inside on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.