Hot music and temperatures at Rockin’ the River

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crowd had to juggle some hot tunes and hot weather for a free concert along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

The roots-rock band The National Reserve was the featured act Friday night for Week Two of the Rockin’ the River concert series at Millenium Circle on the river common.

The one-two punch of high temperatures and humidity had concert-goers lining up for ice cream or a cold beverage to try and beat the heat.

“We knew it was going to be hot when we came down but, there’s a couple shady areas that help you cool off, some nice Susquehanna Brewing Company beer,” Nicholas Sully of Jim Thorpe said.

The third and final free Rockin’ the River concert is next Friday in Wilkes-Barre featuring A Proud Monkey, a tribute to the Dave Matthews Band.