WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coronavirus crisis has taken a toll on hospitals.

These medical facilities are major economic drivers for communities, employing nearly 300,000 people in Pennsylvania.

Hospitals face immense financial challenges which could have ripple effects on the communities they serve.

Andy Carter, President/CEO of Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, discusses the predicament with Mark Hiller tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.