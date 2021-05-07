Hospitality in Lackawanna County excited, concerned as restrictions will lift

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) At the end of the month, some restrictions are lifting that could give the hospitality industry much needed relief and income, but there are some catches.

Eyewitness news checked in with some establishments in Dunmore to see what has gotten them by and how those lifted restrictions will help.

There’s still a few things that stand between those local businesses and what would feel like a real reopening as we’re just a few weeks away from may 31st.

That’s when restaurants and bars can go back to 100% capacity in the Keystone State. While official building capacity is great, that doesn’t account for those businesses who physically can’t with social distancing still in place.

There’s also a serious strain on those who are trying to welcome customers back but can’t find the local labor to properly staff a comeback. It’s been blow after blow and a slow recovery for those establishments who’ve survived and are going to make the most of memorial day weekend and beyond.

“So, basically, it’s just adapting to what’s been going on out there,” said Fireside Martini Grill co-owner James Reese. “In the beginning we resorted to takeout. A lot of that was nobody coming into the restaurant, at all.

“100% capacity, for sure. Getting the barstools back at the bar And we can bring more people in. That’s definitely going to be a positive thing,” added Shawn O’Malley of Honeychild’s over at Dunmore Corners.

It hasn’t been all clear skies and high temperatures day in and day out,but there are many restaurants here in Lackawanna County and across the region that are going to have to take advantage of outdoor patios or sidewalk space when the weather is fitting.

Some restaurant owners tell me there’s still a hesitancy from customers to eat indoors and so summer can’t come soon enough on top of those lifted restrictions and hopefully people coming back to work.