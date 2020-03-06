Hospital staff releases information regarding coronavirus case in Wayne County

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wayne County man is in home isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Friday morning at Carbondale Family Health Center.

The case will remain presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms the diagnosis.

Officials say the man had traveled to an area with an active coronavirus outbreak and had returned to Pennsylvania within the last three weeks. According to Dr. James Cruse, Medical Director of Wayne Memorial Community Health which operates Carbondale Family Health Center, the patient has very mild symptoms and has self-quarantined himself for two weeks.

“We’ve been preparing for coronavirus for a while,” said Cruse. “We had things in place and I think we’re ready for this.”

Cruse says while risk of the virus spreading from this patient is very low, everyone should take precautions.

“Good hand washing, alcohol hand gel, you know, if you’re coughing, cover your cough with your arm, watch touching surfaces…” Cruse said. “This is mostly respiratory spread like the flu and the same precautions.”

Eyewitness News asked if Wayne Memorial Health could provide a more specific location but were told officials could not disclose any more patient information due to privacy laws.

The lack of specific information put some Wayne County residents, like parent Jason Deron on edge.

“It’s a little concerning especially. I have three boys in school,” said Deron. “So a little concerned about that. Hopefully it’s contained and we can keep on with our normal lives.”

Two employees of the hospital who cared for the patient are also under self-quarantine at this time. No patients who have been at the health center are at risk.