Hospital offering free tetanus shots to residents cleaning up after flooding

MAHANOY PLANE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Gilberton residents continue to deal with flood clean up, a local hospital is stepping up to help the cleaning crews do it safely.

From 1 to 4 p.m., Lehigh Valley Schuylkill was stationed at American Hose Company administering free tetanus shots to people cleaning up from the flooding that struck Gilberton last week.

“I just think it’s safe. The water was filthy this time,” said Gilberton resident Josetta Galetz.

Galetz came to American Hose Company in Gilberton to get a tetanus shot. She recently stuck her finger with a carpet tack when dealing with the floods that ruined her home last week.

“I was looking under the carpet to see. Just the tip you know. Better safe than sorry,” said Galetz.

People doing post-flood cleanup are at more risk of contracting tetanus, also known as lockjaw, so Lehigh Valley Schuylkill set up at the American Hose Company to offer free vaccinations and lend a helping hand to protect the cleaning hands.

“I know some of the houses around here have had five, six feet of water in their first floors and with people in there, they’re getting cuts, they’re getting blisters which actually can cause tetanus,” said Tanya Wagner, employee health coordinator and registered nurse.

People who got the shots also received vaccinations for whooping cough and porphyria. Recipients were just required to fill out a form.

“This is wonderful because no one else would get one. I’m sure on their own. You know, you just don’t even think of that,” said Galetz.

Medical professionals recommend getting a tetanus shot every 10 years.