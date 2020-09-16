Hospital donates defibrillators to local Boy Scout reservation

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A generous and life-saving donation is making a world of difference for a group of Schuylkill County Boy Scouts.

Four brand new automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) are now in the hands of the Hawk Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America.

“We started looking at these machines last year knowing they were, that they were about to expire,” Jim Milham, CEO of Hawk Mountain Council explained. “We knew we had to do something so we started looking.”

Hawk Mountain Council contacted Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill for help replacing their now expired AEDs.

“We were thrilled to be able to address that need for the community,” Bill Reppy, President of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill said.

The hospital provided a life line, gifting four AEDs. Each costs about $2,000 so the donation saved the Hawk Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America about $8,000 in total.

“We are partners in health, that sometimes means we need to do these types of things to make sure that the community has access to life-saving care,” Reppy said.

The AEDs can be used on both adults and children and are essential for training staff and Boy Scout troops. Especially in an emergency, when every second counts.

“Our hope is that we only ever have to use them to train our scouts and our staff and that we never have to use one, but the reality is that if we do, we can maybe save a life,” Milham said.

The four AEDs will be placed in different areas throughout the Hawk Mountain Scout Reservation.

Covering 743 acres, the Scout Reservation is a key to the Hawk Mountain Council providing leadership, character development, citizenship training and personal fitness programs to over 6,500 youth each year.