Hospice of The Sacred Heart provides 700 meals to patients

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For more than a decade Hospice of The Sacred Heart has provided Thanksgiving meals to their homebound patients.

This year it was their 16th year. Mansour’s Market Café in Scranton prepared 700 meals. Hospice staff delivered the food to the patients and their families early Thursday morning.

“These meals are prepared for our patients at home and who live with a caregiver or some of them live alone. So, they don’t have to prepare a meal. It comes delivered, they can reheat at any given time and they have an opportunity to enjoy it,” Hospice of The Sacred Heart CEO Diane Baldi said.

Dana Street Elementary School students created cards for each meal, sending a message of hope and thanks.