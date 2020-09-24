Horses visit local nursing home to lift spirits

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two horses are helping lift spirits at some Northeastern Pennsylvania nursing homes.

Lady and Sweet Pea trotted their way around the grounds of Wesley Village Rehabilitation Center on Thursday afternoon to visit residents who remained in their rooms but came to their windows to wave and blow kisses.

The horses are from a Tunkhannock farm and ridden by Dakota Wilson and Paige Cuba. Wesley Village is the third long-term care facility the horses and their handlers have visited since July.





Any long-term care facility in NEPA wishing to arrange this equestrian visit can contact Mr. Wilson at 570-836-3289.