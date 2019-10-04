Horse fatality in Luzerne County attributed to EEE

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. State and federal health officials are reporting a higher than usual number of deaths and illnesses from a rare, mosquito-borne virus this year. Eastern equine encephalitis has been diagnosed in a score of people in six states and several people have died so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

FAIRMONT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A horse in Fairmont Township, Luzerne County has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

This is the first confirmed death from the disease in Luzerne County, joining cases across the state in Erie, Carbon, Mercer and Monroe Counties. Those incidences included a wild turkey, three horses and pheasants.

EEE was confirmed in Pennsylvania last month. It is a rare mosquito-transmitted viral infection that can infect birds, horses, and humans.

No human cases have been identified in Pennsylvania yet.

The Center for Disease Control has confirmed 30 cases nationwide with 11 confirmed deaths. To protect against this disease, humans are encouraged to cover exposed skin, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing and use repellant containing 20 percent DEET or more.