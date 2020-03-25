Hope springs eternal

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the atmosphere of the last few days, many people may feel a bit blue, down in the dumps. Eyewitness News went out to talk to people to see if local residents still have hope.

“I don’t know what hope would be. The only hope I have is in the doctors, that they can do something, you know? And of course, hope in God,” Jim Graham of Scranton said.

“We were just saying it’s the first time we’ve been out in a week and a half? A week. It’s been a week. We walk every morning, 6:30 to 8:00, 8:30,” Linda Lyons of Scranton said. “I never lost hope. I mean spring is here no matter what. Whether there is a virus going around or not, the seasons are still going to keep coming so it’s getting nice. She (Lucy the dog) was eating grass this morning. It was fresh spring grass.”

“This is all I go out. After I’m done with my walk, I won’t go out again. I rest a day and then another day,” Graham said.

“I see a lot of things growing out of my yard. Right down by the zoo here is the forsythia blooming. So yeah everything is blooming. Of course we will. Of course we will,” Lyons said.