Honoring Veterans at Wilkes University

(WBRE/WYOU) — A special program honored our veterans at Wilkes University Tuesday.

The ceremony was moved indoors due to the cold weather. One of the speakers was J.D. Reeves, an electrical engineering student at Wilkes University and a veteran who served multiple tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It’s very much a good experience to see what the military does. I would actually recommend that everybody does four years, just because you get to see first hand what it costs to be able to enjoy just walking down the street,” Reeves said.

Reeves is involved in the Veterans Council at Wilkes. He says he’s not ruling out returning to the military after getting his degree.